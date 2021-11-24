Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Man Dies in Apparent Hunting Accident in Wisconsin

Nick UrsiniNov. 24 2021

SAXON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a Minnesota man was shot and killed in an apparent hunting accident in northwestern Wisconsin.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office says dispatchers received a call just before 5 p.m. Tuesday in the town of Saxon. The caller reported an accidental discharge of a firearm, which left one man with serious injuries.

When responders arrived on the scene, they tried to revive the 65-year-old man but were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, KBJR-TV reported.

Saxon is about 95 miles (153 kilometers) east of Duluth, Minnesota.

The incident remains under investigation.

