Minnesota Joins Midwestern Pact to Coordinate on Reopening Economies

Minnesota is joining a pact with six other Midwestern states to coordinate on reopening their state economies.

It’s similar to pacts that were made earlier this week in the Northeast and on the West Coast. The Midwest alliance includes Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky.

The governors say they will work with experts and take a fact-based, data-driven approach to reopening their economies in a way that protects families from the spread of COVID-19.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz did not take part in the daily media briefing today but said in a statement that this doesn’t mean Minnesota’s economy will reopen all at once, or that every state will take the same steps at the same time. But the Governor says close coordination will ensure the state gets this right and that over time, people will go back to work, restaurants will reopen, and things will go back to normal.

