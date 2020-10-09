Minnesota Firefighters Share Experiences of Battling Oregon Wildfires

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

29 Minnesota firefighters and nine fire trucks returned back home recently following a two-week mission in Oregon. We brought you video and interviews from the return of the Bemidji crew last week, and tonight, we heard more from some other area firefighters who are sharing their experiences from the front lines of the Slater fire.

The 29 firefighters from seven departments across the state were deployed to Oregon following a request from Oregon officials. While in Oregon, the firefighters split into two task forces, where they worked long days to protect structures and contain the flames. Wildfires there torched more than 4,000 homes and burned more than 1 million acres across the state.

The firefighters involved in the mission came from the Brainerd, Bemidji, Fisher, Eden Prairie, Cross Lake, and Spring Lake Park/Blaine/Mounds View Fire Departments.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today