Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Firefighters Share Experiences of Battling Oregon Wildfires

Lakeland News — Oct. 8 2020

29 Minnesota firefighters and nine fire trucks returned back home recently following a two-week mission in Oregon. We brought you video and interviews from the return of the Bemidji crew last week, and tonight, we heard more from some other area firefighters who are sharing their experiences from the front lines of the Slater fire.

The 29 firefighters from seven departments across the state were deployed to Oregon following a request from Oregon officials. While in Oregon, the firefighters split into two task forces, where they worked long days to protect structures and contain the flames. Wildfires there torched more than 4,000 homes and burned more than 1 million acres across the state.

The firefighters involved in the mission came from the Brainerd, Bemidji, Fisher, Eden Prairie, Cross Lake, and Spring Lake Park/Blaine/Mounds View Fire Departments.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Firefighters Welcomed Home After Two-Week Mission in Oregon

Bemidji, Brainerd Fire Department Crews Traveling to Help with Oregon Wildfires

Bemidji, Brainerd Firefighters Among Those in MN to Combat Oregon Wildfires

Brainerd Fire Department Pays Tribute to Firefighters Who Lost Their Lives on 9/11

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.