Minnesota DNR Finalizes New Wolf Management Plan
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources released a finalized wolf management plan today that will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation for the next 10 years.
The plan includes summary information about Minnesota’s wolf population and the history of wolves in the state.
Six goals in the plan are designed to support Minnesota’s vision for wolves. Those goals are to:
- Maintain a well-connected and resilient wolf population
- Collaborate with diverse partners to collectively support wolf plan implementation
- Minimize and address human-wolf conflicts
- Inform and engage the public about wolves in Minnesota
- Conduct research to inform wolf management
- Administer the wolf program to fulfill agency responsibilities and the needs of the public and partners
This is the first update to the state’s wolf plan since 2001. The full plan can be found on the DNR website.
