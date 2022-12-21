Minnesota DNR Finalizes New Wolf Management Plan

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources released a finalized wolf management plan today that will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation for the next 10 years.

The plan includes summary information about Minnesota’s wolf population and the history of wolves in the state.

Six goals in the plan are designed to support Minnesota’s vision for wolves. Those goals are to:

Maintain a well-connected and resilient wolf population

Collaborate with diverse partners to collectively support wolf plan implementation

Minimize and address human-wolf conflicts

Inform and engage the public about wolves in Minnesota

Conduct research to inform wolf management

Administer the wolf program to fulfill agency responsibilities and the needs of the public and partners

This is the first update to the state’s wolf plan since 2001. The full plan can be found on the DNR website.

