Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services to Allow Appointment Scheduling

Instead of waiting in line, Minnesotans will now be able to schedule appointments online for Class D knowledge tests at any of the 14 regional DVS exam stations.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division (DPS-DVS) is discontinuing Class D knowledge tests on a first-come-first-served basis and will require appointments beginning Monday, July 13th.

“There is a high demand for knowledge tests, because DVS exam stations were closed for eight weeks,” Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services Director Emma Corrie said. “People have had to adjust their lives and schedules in order to arrive at exam stations early to try to take the knowledge test. We want to make things easier for Minnesotans and reduce the time they need to spend at exam stations.”

Minnesotans will need to book appointments online at drive.mn.gov. The appointment-scheduling tool will be available beginning Friday, July 10th. Beginning July 13th, DVS exam stations will not accept walk-ins for Class D knowledge tests; an appointment will be required.

