Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union Informs Students on Importance of Financial Aid

Oct. 19 2022

Computers, books, and all things school related can get very expensive for a student and hard to pay for out-of-pocket. To help set a college student’s mind at ease, the Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union in Baxter wants to inform students on the different kinds of financial aid available.

Financial aid is important for students and can help build one’s credit fresh out of high school, which is why the credit union wants to offer assistance on any questions.

For aid, it can be on a first-come-first-served basis, and for those looking to apply and haven’t yet, it is better to apply as soon as possible. Whether someone is eligible or not for federal aid, a student shouldn’t hesitate on applying – they may never know what options they have until they try.

Once a student has filled out the needed information, they may be surprised on how quickly financial aid will notify them. Payments will need to be paid on loans, but grants, depending on where they’re from, do not need to be paid back.

To find out if the school you hope to attend participates in work-study programs, check with the school’s financial aid office.

Hanky Hazelton

