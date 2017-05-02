DONATE

Menahga Public Schools Seeks Approval Of Multi-Million Dollar Bond

Haydee Clotter
May. 1 2017
The choir at Menahga Public Schools is hitting the right notes – even though they’re practicing in an unconventional setting in the media center due to overcrowding.

“Well, it’s our reality so you live within what you have, but as you see the growth coming, you adapt,” said Menahga Public School Superintendent Kevin Wellen.

Sophomore Amanda Lindquist is in theater and other activities and says students deserve better.

“More programs, better electives…we could all just have better opportunities for all the students and we could all just do kind of what we wanted to do,” said Lindquist.

Question one is to approve a $29 million bond to replace and re-purpose classrooms and the addition of a gym and high school. The second is $5 million for classroom equipment and storm water management.

“If the whole thing passes it’s $35 million,” said Wellen. “The state’s going to pay for over $17 million of that, so really we’re getting a $35 million building making payments on $17 million.”

Menahga School District has increased its school population.

“When you add 34 percent more students in six years in basically the same space we’ve added a little bit,” said Wellen.

Another example is the Cafenasium where students eat lunch. It’s also used for physical education classes. Teachers are feeling the effects.

“I’ve had anywhere from 34-38 students in my senior high health classes because there’s not room for two sections of 9th grade Phy Ed, said Menahga Public Schools Health & Physical Education Teacher  Kevin Sommers.

In her 20 years at Menagha, art teacher Dawn Rossbach has seen a lot. She says the improvements on campus would help the quality of education.

“In this day and age when there’s so many things globally that kids can try or do in their life then they’re not getting the opportunity to even learn about those things,” said Rossbach.

But not everyone sees the new plan in a positive light. There’s even a Facebook page with opposing views.

“My vote is a no,” said Menahga Resident Lillian Koski.

Signs throughout the neighborhood say it all. Menahga residents have no issue voicing their concerns including open enrollment and taxes.

“Some people state that you should budget for your county, state, school taxes, etc,” said Koski. “Some people don’t make a lot of money.

Voting will only take place at the school or you can drop your ballot off on May 9th from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

