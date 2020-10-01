Mass COVID-19 Testing Event Currently Taking Place in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Beltrami County is hosting mass COVID-19 testing events at the National Guard Armory in Bemidji. Testing started yesterday, continued today, and wraps up tomorrow. The tests are for anyone interested regardless of insurance or symptoms.

The testing events have a large number of tests available. Yesterday alone, they administered over 400 tests, and they have the ability to test around 600 people each of the three days. The goal is for the process to take just five minutes per person.

Following the tests, health officials will follow up with individuals regardless of results. Appointments are encouraged so that health officials can spread out the times that people are tested to avoid crowding, but people will also be allowed to register on-site.

