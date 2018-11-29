Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS
Breaking News
*Updated* Cass County Sheriff's Office Investigating Death Of Woman In Bena

Marketplace Foods Donates Funds To Help Provide Mammograms To The Bemidji Community

Anthony Scott
Nov. 28 2018
Leave a Comment

Thanks to their Power of Pink event, Marketplace Foods recently made a donation of $1,013 to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota in support of the Edith Sanford Breast Center in Bemidji. The donation will provide mammograms to women in the Bemidji community who cannot afford them.

Marketplace Foods held the event Power of Pink in their Bemidji store on October 16th in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month by making and selling a 50-foot long pink ribbon cake as well as an assortment of pink goodies. Ten percent of all bakery sales on the 16th went towards the Edith Sanford Breast Center in Bemidji.

The Sanford Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the enhancement and expansion of health care services, state-of-the-art technology and facilities to provide health and healing for our region.

Anyone interested in supporting the Foundation may do so by contacting the Sanford Health Foundation at (218) 333-5515. Partnering with the Foundation not only supports new services and technology, but also helps care for individuals within the community.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Lakeland PBS Opens Doors For Annual Holiday Open House

Salvation Army In Need Of More Bell Ringers

Temporary Lane Closures on Highway 197 Scheduled For Today

Get Free LED Lights When Making A Donation To The Food Shelf

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Jim Hiller said

I don't think but I do know the Crosby police Dept sure can waste our tax payers... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks Chris! Glad you enjoyed it. Great season for Bemidji.... Read More

Chris Justice said

Thank you for all of your fabulous coverage of Bemidji High School Sports!!!... Read More

Kory Lesnick said

Thank you for what you and you and Kristi have done for our racing family here a... Read More

Latest Story

Gull Dam Brewing To Close At The End Of The Year

A popular brewery in Nisswa announced this week that it will be closing at the end of the year. Gull Dam Brewing opened in October of 2014 and
Posted on Nov. 28 2018

Latest Stories

Gull Dam Brewing To Close At The End Of The Year

Posted on Nov. 28 2018

CLC Psychology Club Bust Myths About Sexual Assault

Posted on Nov. 28 2018

*Updated* Cass County Sheriff's Office Investigating Death Of Woman In Bena

Posted on Nov. 28 2018

CLC Receives Award For Excellence In Student Voter Engagement

Posted on Nov. 28 2018

Auction For Northern Minnesota Farmland Set For December

Posted on Nov. 28 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.