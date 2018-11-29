Marketplace Foods Donates Funds To Help Provide Mammograms To The Bemidji Community

Thanks to their Power of Pink event, Marketplace Foods recently made a donation of $1,013 to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota in support of the Edith Sanford Breast Center in Bemidji. The donation will provide mammograms to women in the Bemidji community who cannot afford them.

Marketplace Foods held the event Power of Pink in their Bemidji store on October 16th in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month by making and selling a 50-foot long pink ribbon cake as well as an assortment of pink goodies. Ten percent of all bakery sales on the 16th went towards the Edith Sanford Breast Center in Bemidji.

The Sanford Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the enhancement and expansion of health care services, state-of-the-art technology and facilities to provide health and healing for our region.

Anyone interested in supporting the Foundation may do so by contacting the Sanford Health Foundation at (218) 333-5515. Partnering with the Foundation not only supports new services and technology, but also helps care for individuals within the community.