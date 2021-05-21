Lakeland PBS

“March For Jesus” Rally To Be Held in Bemidji

Destiny Wiggins — May. 20 2021

March for Jesus is a national event that unites cities across the nation for the purpose of worshiping Jesus. The national event will take place on Saturday, March 22, and in Bemidji it starts at 10 AM.

Those who wish to attend will gather at J.W. Smith Elementary and will then march to Paul Bunyan Park.

You can follow the Bemidji’s March for Jesus Facebook page for more information and updates.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Restoration Continues on Paul and Babe Statues in Bemidji

874 New COVID-19 Related Cases Reported Thursday

Authorities Say FedEx Driver Shot at Own Vehicle North of Bemidji

Smokable Medical Marijuana in Minnesota Offers a More Affordable Option

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.