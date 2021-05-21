“March For Jesus” Rally To Be Held in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

March for Jesus is a national event that unites cities across the nation for the purpose of worshiping Jesus. The national event will take place on Saturday, March 22, and in Bemidji it starts at 10 AM.

Those who wish to attend will gather at J.W. Smith Elementary and will then march to Paul Bunyan Park.

You can follow the Bemidji’s March for Jesus Facebook page for more information and updates.

