Man Suffers Serious Injuries In Explosion In Remer

Aug. 15 2019

A man suffered serious injures in an explosion at a residence in the city of Remer on Wednesday, August 14.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:51 a.m. Wednesday their office received reports of an explosion in Remer. When deputies and responders arrived they learned that a 46-year-old Hill City man had been performing furnace service work on a propane furnace when the explosion occurred.

The victim was the only person at the residence at the time of the explosion. He was transported to a Twin Cities hospital via North Memorial Air Care with burns and serious injuries. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the incident.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Remer Ambulance and the Remer Fire Department.

Rachel Johnson

