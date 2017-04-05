DONATE

Man Struck And Killed By Train

Haydee Clotter
Apr. 5 2017
A Sauk Centre, Minnesota man is dead after being struck by a train.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on April 5 at approximately 3:14 a.m. their office received a report that a man was struck on the railroad tracks near U.S. Highway 10 and 60th Ave. near Cushing, Minnesota.

The Burlington Northern Santa Fe train was traveling north when it struck Kyle Schiltz, 35. Schiltz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the cause of this accident.

  1. Janis Apr. 5 2017 at 8:57pm

    Kyle was the son of my ex brother in law. My prayers are with the Schiltz family, they will be strong together, my heart will never forget the beautiful child who was Kyle. Rest rest in the arms of Grandpa and Grandma, cousin Rachel, Aunt Donna, and Uncle Ron. I love you all J

