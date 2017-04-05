Man Struck And Killed By Train

A Sauk Centre, Minnesota man is dead after being struck by a train.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on April 5 at approximately 3:14 a.m. their office received a report that a man was struck on the railroad tracks near U.S. Highway 10 and 60th Ave. near Cushing, Minnesota.

The Burlington Northern Santa Fe train was traveling north when it struck Kyle Schiltz, 35. Schiltz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the cause of this accident.