The man whose body was found in Leech Lake earlier this week has now been identified.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says 71-year-old Kenneth Sobczyk’s body was located on Tuesday in the area of Sucker Bay on Leech Lake. He had gone missing Monday night and never returned home.

An autopsy is planned.

