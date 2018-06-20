Lakeland PBS
Man Drowns Near Remer

Josh Peterson
Jun. 20 2018
Cass County authorities recovered the body of a 76-year-old male Monday evening near Remer.

According to a release from Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, he says that on Monday, June 18 at approximately 6:27 PM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drowning on Upper Menton Lake in Salem Township, rural Remer.

Deputies and responders arrived and were able to recover the body of a 76-year-old deceased male from the lake. Deputies learned that the party had been swimming when he went under the water for an extended period of time.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Remer Fire Department and Longville First Responders.

