Man Dies After Being Run Over by Tractor North of Verndale

Ryan BowlerJul. 20 2022

A farm accident in rural Verndale has claimed the life of a 63-year-old Verndale man.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office reports Raphael Kern died on Tuesday after he was run over by a tractor in Wing River Township, about 10 miles north of Verndale.

It was reported that Kern and another person had been working on the tractor that was pulling a baler as it had broken down the day before. When the tractor broke down, it was left in gear.

While working on the tractor the next day, it started moving and ran over Kern, who was between the tractor and baler.

Kern was airlifted out to Sanford Fargo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

