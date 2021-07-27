Man Assaulted During Burglary Near Little Falls

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A man was assaulted during a burglary near Little Falls just after midnight Monday morning.

Deputies from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of a burglary in progress where the victim was assaulted. The incident took place at a residence off of Gordon Circle around two miles south of Little Falls in Little Falls Township.

Deputies met with the victim who left the residence after being assaulted. They told deputies that the suspect was possibly still in the residence and had access to firearms.

The Morrison County SWAT Team was deployed and gained entry. Inside, they found that no one was in the residence. The victim could not give a good description of the suspect. Officials are still actively investigating at this time.

Two handguns, a Glock Model 43 with a red dot sight and a Beretta 9 mm, were reported stolen. If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.

