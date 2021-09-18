Local Author Talks About America’s Longest War Against Indigenous Peoples

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Over the course of history, America has been drawn into a great many wars. After the United States recently left Afghanistan, President Biden called it the end of America’s longest war.

But local historian and writer Michael Meuers disagrees with calling it America’s “longest” war, saying people tend to forget about the Indigenous peoples of America and the conflicts they faced. He spoke with Lakeland News about the American Indian Wars, which lasted over three centuries from 1609 to 1924.

