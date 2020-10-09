Little Falls Man Arrested Near Genola Following Pursuit

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Law enforcement officers apprehended a Little Falls man yesterday following a manhunt that involved drones and a K-9 unit.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Antonio Oatis had active warrants for his arrest when a deputy tried to stop his vehicle on Highway 27 west of Pierz. Oatis did not stop, and a short pursuit ensued that ended when Oatis stopped his vehicle and took off running near the Dollar General in Genola.

Authorities set up a perimeter near the store, and Oatis was arrested after the drone and K-9 unit were brought to the scene. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Police Department and members of the public.

Oatis is currently being held in the Morrison County Jail awaiting formal charges for fleeing in a motor vehicle and fleeing on foot.

