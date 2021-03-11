Line 3 Replacement Project Hits Major Milestone

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Construction on the Line 3 Replacement Project is nearly 50 percent complete according to Enbridge officials.

Enbridge officials say due to seasonal and environmental restrictions, work on the Line 3 Replacement Project will pause for most pipeline construction activities for approximately two months beginning April 1st.

Construction will continue at the eight Line 3 pump station facilities.

“Winter construction has gone very well, and the project is on track for completion late this year,” said Barry Simonson Director of Line 3 mainline construction.“This is a planned two-month hiatus and most pipeline workers will begin coming back to the project in May, with construction restarting on or around June 1st. Depending on the type of work they do, some workers may move on to other projects. Others are using this time to be with their families.”

“Facilities construction will continue on the project’s pump stations during this time,” said Randy Rice Director of Line 3 facilities construction. “We have been moving the last of our control buildings into place, and work at all eight pump station facilities is either on or ahead of schedule.”

Enbridge officials claim world-class environmental protections developed through the permitting process inform the project’s plan. Once work resumes, summer and fall plans will include the final phases of construction and restoration.

