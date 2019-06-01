Lindbergh Elementary In Little Falls Wins Basketball Court Upgrade

One Little Falls elementary school will soon be getting an upgraded basketball court thanks to the Timberwolves.

For its second year, the Minnesota Timberwolves were giving communities across Minnesota a chance to win a new outdoor basketball court. On May 24th, we shared with you how Lindbergh Elementary in Little Falls was up for the possible honor. On Friday, the Timberwolves announced their four winners, and Lindbergh Elementary will receive the big upgrade. Their current court is used for daily use before, during, and after school as well as throughout the summer.

Basketball court upgrades will also happen in Thief River Falls, Marshall, and Fridley.