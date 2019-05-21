Little Falls Needs Your Help To Secure New Basketball Court From The Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves basketball season may be over, but the team is just getting started when it comes to giving back to the community. For the second consecutive year the Minnesota Timberwolves are giving communities across Minnesota a chance at a new outdoor basketball court. One community will be selected from four different regions, and Lindbergh Elementary in Little Falls is one of the final nominees for the central region.

“We’re thankful that the Timberwolves are offering something like this,” Rusty Gwost, Lindberg Elementary Principal, said. “Regardless there’s going to be some very happy communities.”

The current basketball court at Lindbergh Elementary was put in over 25 years ago, and I think it’s safe to say that it’s time for an upgrade.

“If you’ve looked at the court it’s pretty old, and as they’re bouncing the ball it can go anywhere,” Carrie Youngberg, Lindberg Elementary 5th grade Teacher, said. “It still gets used even though it’s not in the greatest of shape they still use it.”

The court isn’t just used by elementary students either, summer programs are ran at the park, and it’s a popular spot for many community members.

In order for Lindbergh to get the new court, people have to vote online, and Little Falls has done a great job of spreading the word.

“You can actually look at the websites and it keeps percentages,” Youngberg said. “So, right now we are in the lead and we are hoping that we can stay in the lead.”

“It’s been a great way for us to communicate to the kids that if this is something near and dear to you, go out and sell yourself, and encourage your friends and family to vote,” Gwost said.

Not only would Lindbergh get a new court surface, but they would also get new hoops, and with the school district recently passing a referendum to repair some of the schools maintenance issues, the money may not be available for these needed upgrades.

“It’s not always easy to replace those things in a community when money is short,” Gwost said.

If Lindbergh Elementary does win the vote, it could spark even more opportunities for the school to upgrade their playground.

“This would really kind of give us a jump start into making this grounds and this area a little more appealing for our kids,” Gwost said. “It would be a great start to all of that.”

If you want to help Little Falls get a new basketball court just visit the Timberwolves website and click on the community tab to make your selection.

Ryan Flood Memorial Park in Grand Rapids and the Win-E-Mac Schools are also up for voting in the north region. All voting ends this Friday, May 24th.

To cast your vote visit, https://www.nba.com/timberwolves/ourcourts?spot=mntw-main-nav-community