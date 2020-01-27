Library In Crosby Closed Due To A Roof Collapse

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A center portion of the Jessie F. Hallet Memorial Library roof in Crosby collapsed Saturday night and is remained closed until further notice.

Around 10:30 p.m. the Crosby Police Department received a call from a passerby reporting a loud cracking sound. At the same time, the Library’s security system alerted staff and the police department of motion being detected in the building. When the police and library staff arrived at the building, they discovered that the center portion of the library roof had collapsed.

The Crosby Fire Department and Public Works Department were called to help assist with moving items of historic importance in the library and several bookshelves were covered with plastic sheets.

The city is working with insurance providers as well as contractors to evaluate the buildings damages.

The library is currently closed but library staff are hoping to get it open as soon as possible.

