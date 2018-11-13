Level Three Predatory Offender To Reside In Rural Brainerd

Crow Wing County Sheriff Office has announced the relocation of a Level 3 predatory offender into rural Crow Wing County.

Terrance Lee Lindmark, 57, will be residing at a residence located in the area of Gregory Way in rural Brainerd.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl says that there will not be a public notification meeting on Mr. Lindmark as he has been a resident of Crow Wing County for many years and has been monitored by the Brainerd Police Department prior to moving to the Gregory Way area. Sheriff Dahl has notified residents who are living within the area of Mr. Lindmark’s residence and provided them with a public information fact sheet.

Sheriff Dahl says, “My office has a very proactive monitoring system for Predatory Offenders who are living in Crow Wing County and they are checked on by our deputies regularly. I want to assure the public that we are extremely vigilant on monitoring and checking on Mr. Lindmark and other predatory offenders in the community”.

Lindmark has a history of sexual contact with minor male and female victims (ages 4 to 10). Contact included penetration. Force was used to gain complaince. Lindmark was known to his victims.

Sheriff Dahl reminds citizens that they can always visit the predatory offender search via the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension website.