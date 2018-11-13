Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Level Three Predatory Offender To Reside In Rural Brainerd

Josh Peterson
Nov. 13 2018
Leave a Comment

Terrance Lee Lindmark

Crow Wing County Sheriff Office has announced the relocation of a Level 3 predatory offender into rural Crow Wing County.

Terrance Lee Lindmark, 57, will be residing at a residence located in the area of Gregory Way in rural Brainerd.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl says that there will not be a public notification meeting on Mr. Lindmark as he has been a resident of Crow Wing County for many years and has been monitored by the Brainerd Police Department prior to moving to the Gregory Way area. Sheriff Dahl has notified residents who are living within the area of Mr. Lindmark’s residence and provided them with a public information fact sheet.

Sheriff Dahl says, “My office has a very proactive monitoring system for Predatory Offenders who are living in Crow Wing County and they are checked on by our deputies regularly. I want to assure the public that we are extremely vigilant on monitoring and checking on Mr. Lindmark and other predatory offenders in the community”.

Lindmark has a history of sexual contact with minor male and female victims (ages 4 to 10). Contact included penetration. Force was used to gain complaince. Lindmark was known to his victims.

Sheriff Dahl reminds citizens that they can always visit the predatory offender search via the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension website.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Chronic Wasting Disease Detected In Deer At Crow Wing County Farm

Crow Wing County Purchases Historic Pequot Lakes Fire Tower

Brainerd Native Joe Haeg Announced As Indianapolis Colts’ Representative For Salute To Service Awards

Scott Goddard Wins Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Race

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Angela Sloan said

It was wonderful being able to participate in such a worthy cause... Read More

D. Ostlund said

Thank you so much for covering this important issue. Every other issue (health... Read More

Jersey Teapot said

What are their stances on cannabis legalization?... Read More

AJ Feldman
AJ Feldman said

Hi Jim, The boys soccer team plays St. Cloud Cathedral in the section semifina... Read More

Latest Story

AT&T Donates To CLC Scholarship Fund

A new partnership was announced today at Central Lakes College that will provide financial assistance to students pursuing a degree in a
Posted on Nov. 13 2018

Latest Stories

AT&T Donates To CLC Scholarship Fund

Posted on Nov. 13 2018

Bemidji City Council Member Hospitalized In Fargo

Posted on Nov. 13 2018

Building Plans For Nisswa Elementary Approved By Brainerd School Board

Posted on Nov. 13 2018

CHI St. Joseph's Community Health Hosts First Thursday Clinic

Posted on Nov. 13 2018

Community Spotlight: Kelliher Honors Veterans

Posted on Nov. 13 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.