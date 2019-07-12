Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Level Three Offender Released In Bemidji

Jul. 12 2019

A level three predatory offender, Michael Warren Smith has been released in Bemidji after serving his prison sentence.

According to the notification released by the Bemidji Police Department, Smith has moved to the 600 block of 4th street in Northwest Bemidji.

He has a history of engaging in sexual contact and conduct with known male and female children. Contact included a sexual touching and penetration.

Smith has a fair complexion and is 5 ft. 11 in. tall, 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The Bemidji Police Department asks that people report any criminal activity by calling 911.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

8th Annual Sustainable Places Tour In Bemidji Set For Saturday

Minnesota State Arts Board Holds Two-Day Annual Meeting In Bemidji

Face It TOGETHER In Bemidji Helping People With Addiction

Paul Bunyan Playhouse Presents: Little Shop Of Horrors

Latest Story

Laporte Woman Charged With Animal Torture After Multiple Deceased & Malnourished Horses Found On Her Property

A Laporte woman is facing nine charges of mistreatment of animals and torture, after multiple malnourished and deceased horses were found on her
Posted on Jul. 12 2019

Latest Stories

Laporte Woman Charged With Animal Torture After Multiple Deceased & Malnourished Horses Found On Her Property

Posted on Jul. 12 2019

Bemidji Centaurs Baseball Ready For Gopher Classic

Posted on Jul. 12 2019

Fleet Farm To Move Corporate Headquarters To Wisconsin

Posted on Jul. 12 2019

8th Annual Sustainable Places Tour In Bemidji Set For Saturday

Posted on Jul. 11 2019

First Ever Northern MN Entrepreneur Academy Comes To BSU

Posted on Jul. 11 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.