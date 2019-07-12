Level Three Offender Released In Bemidji

A level three predatory offender, Michael Warren Smith has been released in Bemidji after serving his prison sentence.

According to the notification released by the Bemidji Police Department, Smith has moved to the 600 block of 4th street in Northwest Bemidji.

He has a history of engaging in sexual contact and conduct with known male and female children. Contact included a sexual touching and penetration.

Smith has a fair complexion and is 5 ft. 11 in. tall, 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The Bemidji Police Department asks that people report any criminal activity by calling 911.