Level 3 Predatory Offender Moving to Blackduck Area
A level 3 predatory offender with a history of possessing and engaging in the sexual exploitation of children plans to live near Blackduck.
According to a press release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, as of February 13, 66-year-old James Edward Storholm either moved or is in the process of moving to Blackduck. He will move to the 28000 block southeast of Hornet Township. Storholm was released on April 8, 2020 after serving his sentence.
Storholm is categorized as a risk level 3 offender. He has a history of possessing child sexual abuse images, and engaging in sexual contact with female and male children. This contact includes sexual touching and penetration. He also showed one victim pornography.
Storholm has served his sentence imposed upon him by the court and is transitioning into the community. He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time. The notification is not intended to increase fear, but rather to raise awareness. Law enforcement believes an informed public is a safer public.
