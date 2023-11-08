Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Rural Hackensack
A Level 3 predatory offender has moved to rural Hackensack.
According to a press release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Ronald Borchert moved to that location on Oct. 27. He was released from incarceration on Oct. 6.
According to a fact sheet from the sheriff’s department, Borchert’s offense was engaging in sexual conduct with an undercover officer posing as a female teenager. Conduct included sexual conversation, soliciting the victim to engage in sexual contact, and exposing himself over video chat online.
Authorities say Borchert is not wanted by police and that the notification is not intended to increase fear in the community, but to keep the public informed.
