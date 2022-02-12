Lakeland PBS

Legislative Panel Hosted by Bemidji Chamber Connects Delegates to the Community

Mary BalstadFeb. 11 2022

Local legislators got a chance to connect with community members from across Northern Minnesota today.

The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a Northern Minnesota Legislative Panel at Bemidji’s Sanford Center Friday morning. In attendance were:

Rep. Matt Bliss (R), District 5A

Rep. Steve Green (R), District 2B

Sen. Justin Eichorn (R), District 5

Sen. Paul Utke (R), District 2

The legislators were bright-eyed and bushy-tailed at the early morning panel. Ready to talk about ongoing issues throughout the state, four of the five delegates provided updates on major topics such as the record surplus funds, unemployment and shortages in the workforce, particularly in trade fields, and many other statewide discussions.

All four legislators shared their thoughts on the projected $7.7 billion surplus. The consensus among the Republican leaders is to not invest in long-term programs that Governor Walz is advocating for. Rather, the four delegates called for additional tax relief, mainly for business owners. The surplus could also be used to pay Minnesota’s debt to the federal government.

Those who attend the event formally heard from each delegate. Attendees also had the chance to voice their questions and concerns to the legislators.

The main talking points of the Q&A panel revolved around vocational schools, combating unemployment, and preserving northern Minnesota’s ecosystem. The four legislators encouraged people to take part in Minnesota’s democracy and future.

The Minnesota legislature is currently in session until May 17.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Bemidji Chamber Hosting Legislative Panel with Area Lawmakers

MN Senate GOP Reveals Plan to Resolve Unemployment Fund Deficit

Lakeland Currents – Workforce Woes: The Ongoing Labor Shortage in Bemidji & Beyond

Spending, Crime Top Lawmakers’ Agendas for 2022 Session

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.