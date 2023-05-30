Lakeland PBS

Leech Lake Early Childhood Development Celebrates End of School Year with Annual Pow Wow

Mary BalstadMay. 30 2023

Many area high schools celebrated graduation this past weekend, but their students were not the only ones taking a rite of passage.

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe held their annual Head Start Niimiiwin (pow wow) this past Thursday, May 25th at the Boys & Girls Club to recognize and congratulate the younger generation’s effort to carry on their traditions.

“This has become a tradition for us in the last few years,” said Leech Lake Early Childhood Director Lee Turney.

“This is their time to celebrate, to dance, to participate, and to be brought into the traditional circle that we as a people enjoy,” explained 2023 Leech Lake Head Start Arena Director Rodney Northbird.

The event was held to not only commemorate making it through the school year, but also to crown the 2023/2024 royalty.

“If we go to the conventional pow wows around Leech Lake or into other tribal communities, they’ll have a princess and brave that represents,” explained Turney. “We did not want to not be in that group, and so we put together a princess and brave competition.”

The most important part of the celebration was when friends, family, and members of the public were able to participate during the event.

“Just to see the kids having fun and to see it continue is like a milestone for our culture,” Northbird said.

All 13 Head Start classrooms took part in the event, and multiple schools attended as well.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Air Quality Alert Issued for Tuesday for Northern MN Due to Wildfire Smoke

Three-Year-Old Child Attacked by Dog North of Cass Lake

Three Arrested in Connection with Cass Lake Drive-by Shooting

Leech Lake Chairman Jackson Focuses on Affordable Housing in State of the Band Address

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.