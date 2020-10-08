Leech Lake Behavioral Health Services Aims for Holistic Healing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Leech Lake Behavioral Health Services in Cass Lake aims to provide healing in a holistic way. It has been established for over three decades, beginning in the early ’80s, and they have since expanded to include an office in the Twin Cities.

The origins of the center are deeply rooted in the community. The over-30 staff members view health through a cultural lens for the Indigenous community. The center has a firm mission to care for any clients physically, mentally, and emotionally.

Over the last year, the center has had to change its methods in response to the pandemic, switching to more phone calls and Zoom meetings when possible. They hope their message is that those seeking help are not broken and not alone.

The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 AM until 4:30 PM.

