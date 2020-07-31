Lakeland PBS

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Releases Updated COVID-19 Testing Numbers

Lakeland News — Jul. 31 2020

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe released updated COVID-19 testing information for the reservation on Wednesday provided by the Cass Lake Indian Health Service.

As of July 28th, 2020, 703 people have been tested, and there have been 35 positive test results and 587 negative test results. 81 test results are still pending.

Of the 35 positive cases, six are active cases within reservation boundaries. 14 people within reservation boundaries have recovered.

