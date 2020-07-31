Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Releases Updated COVID-19 Testing Numbers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe released updated COVID-19 testing information for the reservation on Wednesday provided by the Cass Lake Indian Health Service.

As of July 28th, 2020, 703 people have been tested, and there have been 35 positive test results and 587 negative test results. 81 test results are still pending.

Of the 35 positive cases, six are active cases within reservation boundaries. 14 people within reservation boundaries have recovered.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today