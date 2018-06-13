Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe Releases Official Election Results

Shirelle Moore
Jun. 13 2018
Leave a Comment

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Election Board has certified the results of the General Election held on June 12th.

In the contest for Secretary- Treasurer, the incumbent Arthur “Archie” LaRose received 1138 votes or 54.37% defeating Donald “Mick” Finn Sr. who received 955 votes or 45.63%

For the District I representative, Robbie Howe received 292 votes or 58.87% defeating Rose Robinson who received 204 votes or 41.13%. There was no incumbent for the race.

In the contest for District II Representative, the incumbent Steve White received 236 votes or 85.20% of the vote, defeating Janice Gale Dahmen who received 41 votes or 14.80%.

In addition, Nita Cloud won a seat on the Bug O Nay Shig School school board for District I. Ron Burnette will represent District II on the school board and both Laurie Harper and Ingrid Mesarina will represent District III on the school board.

For the Leech Lake Housing Authority Board, Amanda Youngrunningcrane will represent District I, Terri Goggleye will represent District II and Leonard Headbird will represent District III.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

