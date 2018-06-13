Lakeland PBS
Large Amounts of Phosphorous Removed From Big Trout Lake

Anthony Scott
Jun. 13 2018
Known for its lake trout and sandy beaches, Big Trout Lake was in danger of losing its glamour, and in need of a cleaning.

Last week the four-hundred thousand dollar Stormwater Treatment project was completed. The project took nearly a year to complete, and it involved building massive concrete cylinders that collect water, and separate the phosphorous that was present in the lake.

Trout need very specific conditions to survive and the phosphorous was decreasing the oxygen levels for the fish. Water clarity had also been a concern in the lake since 1992. Most of the Stormwater Treatment project was funded through the Legacy Amendment.

Big Trout Lake is the only lake in the Crow Wing County area that supports trout.

To learn more about the project, and the importance of the Legacy Amendment, listen to Melissa Barrick, the Crow Wing County Water & Soil Conservation District Manager, in the video below.

