Lakes Area Music Festival Moves Performances Online This Year

The Annual Lakes Area Music Festival will be held virtually this year at no charge to the community. Music Educational programs will also be provided to children.

The annual summer series attracts leading instrumental and

vocal performers from around the world, and will takes place from July 31st to August 16th. The series will be broadcasted on Facebook from Tornstrom Auditorium in Brainerd, and the concerts will be free of charge, with no tickets required.

Explore Music! is a music educational program designed for students in kindergarten to fifth grade. It has long been one of the Festival’s most popular education programs and, this year, it’s going digital.

Youth education director, Alexander Peña of Hawaii’s Iolani School, has created a package of online activities that connect to the music being broadcasted in this year’s summer festival.

The package includes scavenger hunts, simple at-home musical projects, coloring pages, digital activities, and exclusive performances from LAMF musicians that will inspire a week of music, improvisation and storytelling.

