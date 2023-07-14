Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – Sarah (Salonek) Prevost & Keith Prevost

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As part of our 25th Anniversary celebration, we take a look at two reporters who met and fell in love while working at Lakeland News.

Sarah Prevost (Salonek) and Keith Prevost both worked at Lakeland News from 1999 to 2001. Sarah started at the Bemidji office and worked as a news reporter, while Keith started in Brainerd as a news and sports reporter and then moved up to Bemidji to be the sports director. After Lakeland News, they got married in 2003 and moved around for several years before settling down in Denver, CO, and starting a family. They are a sports family, as their kids play baseball, football, basketball, golf, and all things sports.

Thank you to Sarah & Keith for sending us this wonderful update, we’re so glad to see that you two have a beautiful family. Thank you for the hard work you did for Lakeland News!

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today