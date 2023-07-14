Lakeland PBS

Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – Sarah (Salonek) Prevost & Keith Prevost

Lakeland News — Jul. 14 2023

As part of our 25th Anniversary celebration, we take a look at two reporters who met and fell in love while working at Lakeland News.

Sarah Prevost (Salonek) and Keith Prevost both worked at Lakeland News from 1999 to 2001. Sarah started at the Bemidji office and worked as a news reporter, while Keith started in Brainerd as a news and sports reporter and then moved up to Bemidji to be the sports director. After Lakeland News, they got married in 2003 and moved around for several years before settling down in Denver, CO, and starting a family. They are a sports family, as their kids play baseball, football, basketball, golf, and all things sports.

Thank you to Sarah & Keith for sending us this wonderful update, we’re so glad to see that you two have a beautiful family. Thank you for the hard work you did for Lakeland News!

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – Dave Schwartz

Lakeland News’ Fifth Broadcasted Episode – July 17, 1998

Pint Night at Bemidji Brewing Supports Lakeland News for 25th Anniversary

Lakeland News’ Fourth Broadcasted Episode – July 16, 1998

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.