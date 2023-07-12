Lakeland PBS

Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – Ross Alexander

Lakeland News — Jul. 12 2023

In this Lakeland News 25th Anniversary lookback, we jump back to 2002 to visit with Ross Alexander. Ross was a reporter for the Brainerd office from 2002-2005 and covered many important news events down there. Nowadays, Ross works at CNN in Washington, D.C., where he’s the Supervising Producer for Space & Transportation and oversees their coverage on the subject.

Thank you so much for your message, Ross! It’s amazing to see where your journey took you, great job!

