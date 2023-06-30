Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – Jenny Day & Jamil Donith

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In this flash-to-the-past, we take a look at two reporters that started working for Lakeland News back in 2009.

First up, we take a look at Jenny Day. Jenny was a reporter for us from 2009 to 2012 who worked out of the Bemidji office and covered many of the events and happenings in the area. Now, Jenny works for KFMB-TV in San Diego, California as a Multi-Platform Journalist. Jenny, thank you for all your hard work!

Next, we take a look at Jamil Donith. Jamil worked for us as a News Reporter from 2009 to 2014 out of the Bemidji office. Now, Jamil works as an Investigative Reporter for Spectrum News in Austin, Texas. Thank you, Jamil, for all your hard work!

