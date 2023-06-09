Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – Emma Dainsberg (Hudziak)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

This is a big summer for Lakeland News and Lakeland PBS!

On July 13th, we will celebrate 25 years of providing local television news to north central Minnesota. We have several events and a big surprise planned for the actual anniversary night of July 13th.

But we also want to take some time leading up to our 25th anniversary to remember some of the on-air personalities that have made Lakeland News successful. Beginning tonight and for the next 25 newscasts we will be sharing special anniversary messages from these blasts from the past.

We begin tonight with someone who hasn’t been gone that long and who I’m sure most of our viewers still remember.

Emma Dainsberg (Hudziak) started her career with Lakeland News back in 2019 when she started an internship with the News Team while going to school at Bemidji State University.

After her internship, she got a part-time job at the station as a Closed Caption Coordinator during the 10 pm newscast.

Then a year later in September of 2021, she advanced to the job of a reporter for Lakeland News, she was with us as a reporter until July 2022.

We’d like to thank Emma for all her hard work and dedication to Lakeland News. Thank you!

