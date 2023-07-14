Lakeland PBS

Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – Dave Schwartz

Lakeland News — Jul. 14 2023

In our final Lakeland News 25th Anniversary flash to the past, we take a look at a familiar face to us Minnesotans, Dave Schwartz. Dave got his start at Lakeland PBS as the sports director from 2003 to 2004. A few years after he left Lakeland News, he started working for KARE 11 in Minneapolis, where he worked as a sports anchor and reporter and was an on-air personality from 2007 to 2022. Now, Dave works for the Minnesota Wild as the .

Thank you so much, Dave, for sending in a message and for your kind words. It’s been fantastic to see where your journey took you, great job!

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – Sarah (Salonek) Prevost & Keith Prevost

Lakeland News’ Fifth Broadcasted Episode – July 17, 1998

Pint Night at Bemidji Brewing Supports Lakeland News for 25th Anniversary

Lakeland News’ Fourth Broadcasted Episode – July 16, 1998

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.