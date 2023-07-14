Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – Dave Schwartz
In our final Lakeland News 25th Anniversary flash to the past, we take a look at a familiar face to us Minnesotans, Dave Schwartz. Dave got his start at Lakeland PBS as the sports director from 2003 to 2004. A few years after he left Lakeland News, he started working for KARE 11 in Minneapolis, where he worked as a sports anchor and reporter and was an on-air personality from 2007 to 2022. Now, Dave works for the Minnesota Wild as the.
Thank you so much, Dave, for sending in a message and for your kind words. It’s been fantastic to see where your journey took you, great job!
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.