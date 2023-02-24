Lakeland PBS

Lake Bemidji State Park to Hold 100th Anniversary Celebration

Lakeland News — Feb. 23 2023

Lake Bemidji State Park is making plans for a 100th anniversary party.

The celebration is set for Saturday, April 22. Beginning at 1 p.m. that day, visitors can learn about the history and fight for the park at the head of Lake Bemidji through voices from historical newspapers. Anyone interested in attending is asked to meet at the park’s Visitor Center.

From 2:30-4:30 p.m., there will be cake and ice cream for all celebrating the park’s 100th birthday.

According to the DNR, there will also be more special anniversary events to come.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Non-Profit “Project for Change” Celebrates Black History

Bemidji City Council Considering Approach to City Manager Review

Northwoods Experience: Finlandia Ski Marathon Celebrates 40th Year

In Business: Two Hearts in Bemidji Finds New Location Almost a Full Year After Fire

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.