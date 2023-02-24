Lake Bemidji State Park to Hold 100th Anniversary Celebration

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Lake Bemidji State Park is making plans for a 100th anniversary party.

The celebration is set for Saturday, April 22. Beginning at 1 p.m. that day, visitors can learn about the history and fight for the park at the head of Lake Bemidji through voices from historical newspapers. Anyone interested in attending is asked to meet at the park’s Visitor Center.

From 2:30-4:30 p.m., there will be cake and ice cream for all celebrating the park’s 100th birthday.

According to the DNR, there will also be more special anniversary events to come.

