Lake Bemidji State Park Open To Public During Muzzleloader Deer Hunt

The Lake Bemidji State Park has announced they will remain open during the Muzzleloader Deer Hunt on December 1st through the 3rd. Hunts will be taking place all over Minnesota at other parks and recreation centers although access to them will very.

The Muzzleloader Hunt prevents overpopulation of deer. “Too many of one animal or plant species in an area can start to throw off the balance of other species in that area. When there are too many deers in a park, they tend to feed too much on certain trees and native plant communities, so occasionally we allow deer hunts as a means of protecting natural resources,” explains Tavis Westbrook, the natural resource coordinator for the Department of Natural Resources Park and Trails Division.

The DNR suggests hunters where blaze orange while the hunt is happening. A few blaze orange vests and hats will available at the park office. The DNR also says it’s important to look for hunt related signage and follow instructions.

Hunters can check the DNR website for updates and hunt related information. The deadlines to apply for adults and kids hunting permits have already passed.