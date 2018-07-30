Lakeland PBS
Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival Race Schedule Announced

Josh Peterson
Jul. 30 2018
With set up underway and race day a few days away, the race schedule for the 13th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival has been announced.

Beginning at 9:30am Saturday the Bankers Cup kicks off with First Nautical Bank, Affinity Plus Purple Paddlers, Security Bank Banccaneers, and Blazing Paddles.

At 9:42am the Civic Cup is up for grabs with the First City Crew, Wavemakers, Bemidji Rowtarians, and the Bemidji Jaycees Minn-E-Snowda Crushers.

The Media Cup will be held at 9:54am with the Midco Muskies, Coyote 102.5, Mix’d Nuts, and the Deadliners. A second Media Cup race will be held at 10:06am with the Big Gigs, Pinnacle Power, Radio Flyers, and the PBS Paddlers.

At 10:18am is the Battle of the Badges with the U.S. Army, Blazing Hozers, Hot Fuzz, and the Giga Paddlers.

The morning racing action continues at 10:30am with the Family cup with the 1212 Crew, Welsoh Five-O, Eldo’s Dragon Our Arses, and the Lavinators.

At 10:42am the Contractors Cup gets underway with The Tipsy Gecko, Water Soaked Nerds, Underground Exterminators, and Captain Zetah & The Dynamic Paddlers.

Morning racing action continues at 10:54am with the Education Cup. The Hydra Heads will face off with the Nordic Whitecaps, Beaver Fever, and Team Waldsee.

The Manufacturers Cup will be held at 11:06am with Nortech Systems, the Dragoneers, Wooly Irishmen, and the Garden Valley Drifters.

Two races will be held for the Health Cup beginning at 11:18am with the Ova Achievers, League of Oar Own, Essentia Health Fosston Prarie Fire Paddlers, Red Lake Water Warriors. The second race will be held at 11:30am with the Peak Freaks, Oars of Fury, Sanford Super Heroes, and the Wookie Warriors.

The final race of the morning is the Breast Cancer Survivor Race with the Prostate Paddlers, Survive Oars, P-Town Paddlers, and 7 Clans Casino.

Afternoon racing action kicks off at 1:30 with Blazing Paddles, First City Crew, MIDCO Muskies, and the Radio Flyers.

At 1:42pm the Bemidji Rowtarians take on the Security Bank Banccaneers, The Big Gigs, and Coyote 102.5.

Teams running the 1:54pm race are the Bemidji Jaycees Minn-E-Snowda Crushers, the Deadliners, First Nautical Bank, and the U.S. Army.

At 2:06pm the Mix’d Nuts take on the PBS Paddlers, the Wavemakers, and Affinity Plus Purple Paddlers.

The Lavinators will have lane one for the 2:18pm race where they take on Captain Zetah & The Dynamic Paddlers, Pinnacle Power, and the Blazing Hozers.

At 2:30pm the Hot Fuzz battles the Hydra Heads, Welsoh Five-O, and Tipsy Gecko.

Action continues at 2:42pm with the Beaver Fever taking on the 1212 Crew, the Giga Paddlers, and the Water Soaked Nerds.

At 2:54pm, Eldo’s Dragon Oar Arses takes on Underground Exterminators, Nordic Whitecaps, and the Dragonneers.

The twenty-first race of the day is at 3:06pm the Wookie Warriors take on the Wooly Irishmen, 7 Clans Casino, and the Ova Acheivers.

At 3:18pm Team Waldsee competes against the Prostate Paddlers, Nortech Systems, and a League of Oar Own.

The Red Lake Water Warriors take on the Garden Valley Drifters, Oars of Fury, and the Survive Oars at 3:30pm.

The final regular race of the day at 3:42pm has Essentia Health Fosston Prairie Paddlers, Sanford Super Heroes, Peak Freaks, and the P-Town Paddlers.

For more information you can visit https://bemidjidragonboat.com/

 

