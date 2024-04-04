Apr 4, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

LaFlex Murder Trial Set for Thursday in Crow Wing County Court

Michael LaFlex (Credit: Crow Wing County Jail)

A murder trial will begin Thursday for a Brainerd man accused of fatally shooting his daughter’s boyfriend, who he suspected was abusing her.

46-year-old Michael LaFlex is charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder-not premeditated in connection with the death of 23-year-old Bryce Brogle. Brogle had been reported missing after going to the LaFlex’s storage unit on October 26.

According to a criminal complaint, LaFlex shot Brogle in the back of the head from a distance and then buried his body in Crow Wing County. Officers searched the storage unit and later found a grave in Crow Wing County where Brogle’s body was discovered.

LaFlex has pleaded not guilty in the case. Jury selection for the trial wrapped up on Wednesday.

