Jury Selection Underway for Minnesota Clinic Shooting Trial

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man accused of walking into a Minnesota medical clinic and opening fire, killing one staff member and wounding four others last year.

Gregory Ulrich is being tried on charges of murder, attempted murder and other counts in the Feb. 9, 2021, shooting at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, a small city about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Prosecutors say Ulrich was angry about his medical treatment at the clinic when he opened fire, killing Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant, and wounding the others. Ulrich is also accused of setting off several pipe bombs at the clinic before eventually surrendering.

His lawyer hasn’t detailed what defense might be offered at trial.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today