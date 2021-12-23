Lakeland PBS

Jury at Kim Potter Trial Deliberates 3rd Day Without Verdict

Lakeland News — Dec. 22 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jury at suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter’s manslaughter trial for the killing of Black motorist Daunte Wright has completed its third day of deliberations without reaching a verdict.

The jury weighing the white former Brooklyn Center officer’s fate broke at around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Unlike the first two days, jurors had no questions for Judge Regina Chu. On Tuesday, they asked Chu what they should do if they couldn’t agree on verdicts. She told them they should continue deliberating.

Potter is charged with two counts of manslaughter in the killing of Wright during an April 11 traffic stop. She has said she meant to use her Taser on Wright but used her gun instead.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

2,807 New COVID-19 Cases, 57 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Jury in Kim Potter Trial Ends Another Day Without Verdict

Gov. Walz, Family Test Positive for COVID-19

7,396 New COVID-19 Cases, 41 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.