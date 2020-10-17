Judge Rules MN Regulators Properly Considered Line 3 Construction Impacts

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An administrative law judge says pollution regulators properly considered the construction impacts of Enbridge Energy’s plan to replace the 337-mile segment of its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline that crosses Minnesota.

Friday’s ruling was a blow to environmental and tribal groups fighting the project. Judge James LaFave issued the opinion following a trial-like “contested case hearing” on draft water permits for the project. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency must decided whether to issue final water quality permits by Mid-November.

Enbridge has already replaced old segments of Line 3 in Canada, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today