Lakeland PBS

Judge Rules MN Regulators Properly Considered Line 3 Construction Impacts

Lakeland News — Oct. 16 2020

An administrative law judge says pollution regulators properly considered the construction impacts of Enbridge Energy’s plan to replace the 337-mile segment of its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline that crosses Minnesota.

Friday’s ruling was a blow to environmental and tribal groups fighting the project. Judge James LaFave issued the opinion following a trial-like “contested case hearing” on draft water permits for the project. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency must decided whether to issue final water quality permits by Mid-November.

Enbridge has already replaced old segments of Line 3 in Canada, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

