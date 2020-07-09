Jack Pine Brewery Enforces Safety Measures to Prevent Another Statewide Closure

Click to print (Opens in new window)

After seeing a decline in sales during the recent stay-at-home order, staff members at a local brewery in Baxter say they will do whatever they can to enforce safety measures to prevent another statewide closure.

A few weeks ago, Lakeland News visited Jack Pine Brewery during the stay-at-home order, and owner Patrick Sundberg was unsure if his brewery would make it through the pandemic. Sundberg relies on sit-in service for 75% of his business, and since restrictions have been lifted, he is now seeing patrons returning.

Staff members are doing multiple things to ensure the well-being of customers, such as providing hand sanitizer, wearing masks, wiping down tables, and creating a walk area to safely social distance.

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the state, some business owners worry that another stay-at-home order will go into effect, and Sundberg says he would require masks to be worn, so that his business and other area businesses can remain open.

Visitors can go to jackpinebrewery.com for a list of the new rules and additional information.

