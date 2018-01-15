DONATE

Jack Pine Brewery Celebrates Five Years Serving Brainerd Lakes Area

Clayton Castle
Jan. 15 2018
Can you believe it? Jack Pine Brewery is already five years old and celebrated the occasion on Saturday night with live music, a specialty beer, and a packed taproom. Originally open only on Friday nights for a few hours, Jack Pine has come a long way since opening on College Drive five years ago.

Adding to the growth, in 2017 Jack Pine moved into its new location along Edgewood Drive in Baxter.

If the packed taproom on Saturday night was any evidence, the community has embraced the brewery, but more specifically, the beer.

Patrick Sundberg, Jack Pine Brewery owner, says that the community response has been one of the biggest surprises for him in the past five years.

Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

