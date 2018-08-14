Increased Traffic Expected In Brainerd This Weekend

An increase in congestion on Brainerd Lakes Area roadways is expected from Thursday, August 16 to Sunday, August 19.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, motorists should plan for heavy traffic volumes and congestion on Highway 371 and other area roadways.

More than 100,000 visitors are expected to attend the 37th annual Lucas Oil National Hot Rod Association Nationals race at the Brainerd International Raceway this weekend.

Motorists are advised by MnDOT to take alternative routes and avoid the area, if possible.