Increased Traffic Expected In Brainerd This Weekend
An increase in congestion on Brainerd Lakes Area roadways is expected from Thursday, August 16 to Sunday, August 19.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, motorists should plan for heavy traffic volumes and congestion on Highway 371 and other area roadways.
More than 100,000 visitors are expected to attend the 37th annual Lucas Oil National Hot Rod Association Nationals race at the Brainerd International Raceway this weekend.
Motorists are advised by MnDOT to take alternative routes and avoid the area, if possible.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More
If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More
wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More
Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More