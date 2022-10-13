Inauguration Ceremony Scheduled for BSU President Dr. John Hoffman

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dr. John Hoffman will be officially inaugurated this week as Bemidji State University’s 12th president.

The public and media are invited to attend the inauguration ceremony on Friday, Oct. 14. The ceremony is scheduled from 2:00-3:30 p.m. at the BSU Gymnasium, inside the university’s Physical Education Complex.

A reception will be held following the event in the John Glas Fieldhouse foyer. Light refreshments will be served.

Hoffman was named president of BSU and Northwest Technical College last March and succeeded Faith Hensrud, who served as president from 2016 to 2022.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today