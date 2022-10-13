Lakeland PBS

Inauguration Ceremony Scheduled for BSU President Dr. John Hoffman

Lakeland News — Oct. 12 2022

Dr. John Hoffman (Credit: BSU)

Dr. John Hoffman will be officially inaugurated this week as Bemidji State University’s 12th president.

The public and media are invited to attend the inauguration ceremony on Friday, Oct. 14. The ceremony is scheduled from 2:00-3:30 p.m. at the BSU Gymnasium, inside the university’s Physical Education Complex.

A reception will be held following the event in the John Glas Fieldhouse foyer. Light refreshments will be served.

Hoffman was named president of BSU and Northwest Technical College last March and succeeded Faith Hensrud, who served as president from 2016 to 2022.

By — Lakeland News

