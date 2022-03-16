Lakeland PBS

Minnesota State Appoints New BSU/NTC President

Mary BalstadMar. 16 2022

John Hoffman

Dr. John Hoffman will serve as the next president for Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College starting July 1st of this year.

The Minnesota State Board of Trustees confirmed Hoffman’s new role earlier today, stating that they are confident in their choice as thanks to Hoffman’s achievements in higher learning.

“Personally and professionally, Dr. Hoffman is strongly committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and fully understands Equity 2030 as a unifying framework and organizing principal of student success,” said Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State. “He exhibits through his work great leadership traits and has prepared himself well through both experience and expertise to assume the presidency of Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College.”

Dr. Hoffman has served at the University of Minnesota Crookston as the vice chancellor for academic and student affairs since 2018. In 2021, Hoffman also assumed duties as acting senior vice vice chancellor, spanning academic, student affairs, and enrollment management.

Other notable acts include implementing multi-faceted student success programs that increased student success and retention rates, reducing first-year Black and Indigenous students retention rate disparities and increasing performance on two-thirds of core learning outcomes for all students during their first year of college. He also co-authored the University of Minnesota system-wide strategic enrollment management plan and led system-wide aspect of the U of M Crookston’s COVID-19 response initiatives.

Hoffman will succeed Dr. Faith Hensrud, who has served as president since 2016 and announced her retirement last year.

By — Mary Balstad

